Engadget giveaway: Win a limited edition Essential PH-1 smartphone!

Andy Rubin's company Essential has steered around the rat race of Android handset manufacturers, instead focusing on smaller runs with a more handcrafted approach. This latest batch of Essential PH-1 smartphones is emblematic of those goals. This trio of new limited edition colors was sourced from a single experienced Japanese vendor with an eye on quality control and consistency. The Ocean Depths, Copper Black and Stellar Gray exteriors offer beautiful design touches to parallel the edge-to-edge QHD display. In addition to looks, you get a clean version of Android, 128GB of storage, a 13-megapixel rear camera and plenty of other high-end features. All this comes at an approachable price of just $499 ($599 for limited edition colors while they last). This week, three lucky winners will each get a PH-1 in one of the three new colorways. All you need to do is head to the Rafflecopter widget below for up to three chances at winning one of these special edition Essential PH-1 smartphones.
