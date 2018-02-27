How LaLiga is making Barcelona and Real Madrid games high-tech

To bring that to life, LaLiga and Intel have to place 38 cameras around a stadium, which then transform a series of stitched, 2D videos into one video that gives you a multi-angle view of highlight plays, like a goal or a penalty kick (which is enhanced by a pulley SkyCam hanging from above). Right now, the True View setup is only in place in Barcelona's Camp Nou and Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu stadiums, but soon it'll be ready in Atletico Madrid's and Sevilla's, as well.

LaLiga is also using True View to create what it calls the "Laser Wall," an overlay graphic that displays a virtual straight line that gives viewers a clear picture during offside calls -- the 38 cameras make it more accurate to help avoid any controversies. "Be The Player," for its part, offers a birds-eye view of a player controlling the ball in live broadcasts. This is perfect for hardcore fans because it lets them see plays from the perspective of Messi, Ronaldo or other LaLiga players. Down the road, LaLiga said it could make specific plays available to watch on demand after a match so people can tinker with them. That would be better having the Be the Player videos shown just as replays, controlled by the TV production team.

Naturally, LaLiga is investing in 4K and HDR. At the moment, the league says it is producing two games every week of the season in UHD resolution and with high-dynamic range support, but it varies by country where people are actually able to watch them. In the US, for instance, BeIN Sports, the official provider of LaLiga there, doesn't offer a 4K or HDR channel, so people in the states are out of luck for now. That said, LaLiga says it hopes this changes soon, since that's the only thing holding it back from offering this to fans all over the US.

As it did with True View, LaLiga is following in the NBA's footsteps by experimenting with virtual reality. The league showed me a couple of VR experiences at MWC 2018, powered by Samsung's VR, that focus on 360-degree video replays and a digital room where you can watch games and see stats in real-time. The experiences themselves are fun, since you get a more immersive view compared to watching on TV, but it's no secret that sports can look pretty terrible in VR. That's not LaLiga's problem though, as it's only working with the tech that's available to them. Call me old fashioned, but I'd rather watch a Barcelona vs Real Madrid game on TV.