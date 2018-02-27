Netflix plans to offer around 700 original titles in 2018

Netflix has scored some major deals of late, snagging partnerships with big names like Ryan Murphy, Shonda Rhimes and the Duplass brothers. It also recently snagged the rights to a Matt Reeves-produced sci-fi film and continues to grow its comedy and animated offerings. Last month, the company announced that it's still seeing substantial growth -- adding 8.3 million customers last quarter -- and has around 110 million paying subscribers worldwide.

In addition to adding more original content, the company will also put more emphasis on marketing. It plans to spend around $2 billion this year, an increase of more than 50 percent compared to last year's spending. "We used to think every incremental dollar was best spent on content," Wells said. "We think marketing is a multiplier on the content spend."