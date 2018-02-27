Netflix plans to offer around 700 original titles in 2018

This year, Netflix aims to have around 700 original TV shows and movies on its streaming service, Variety reports. CFO David Wells told an audience at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference today that the company will spend some $8 billion on content this year saying, "Let's continue to add content. It's working. It's driving growth." Among those 700 productions will be around 80 originals made outside of the US, such as the German show Dark.
Netflix has scored some major deals of late, snagging partnerships with big names like Ryan Murphy, Shonda Rhimes and the Duplass brothers. It also recently snagged the rights to a Matt Reeves-produced sci-fi film and continues to grow its comedy and animated offerings. Last month, the company announced that it's still seeing substantial growth -- adding 8.3 million customers last quarter -- and has around 110 million paying subscribers worldwide.
In addition to adding more original content, the company will also put more emphasis on marketing. It plans to spend around $2 billion this year, an increase of more than 50 percent compared to last year's spending. "We used to think every incremental dollar was best spent on content," Wells said. "We think marketing is a multiplier on the content spend."