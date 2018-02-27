All-you-can-stream VR porn will cost you $25 per month

VR porn is many things, but cheap isn't one of them. Just like conventional movies, you're going to pay a pretty penny to own anything that isn't free. For VRPorn.com, the solution is obvious: turn virtual smut into a subscription service. It's launching a Premium service that, for $25 per month, provides "hundreds" of videos and games from over 25 studios. That makes your Netflix subscription seem like a bargain in comparison, but the company is clearly betting that it'll justify itself after a few views.
That's not entirely far-fetched. As with run-of-the-mill VR, one of the biggest barriers to the adoption of virtual porn (after the hardware itself) is paying for that material. It can be expensive to purchase a slew of VR experiences that might not last long or fulfill the format's potential. This gives you one flat fee that encourages you to take chances on unfamiliar content. And that, in turn, could lead to more VR productions from companies knowing they'll get more viewers.