‘Transparent’ creator Jill Soloway heads new Amazon book imprint

Topple is also the name of Soloway's production company, which, along with Transparent, produced I Love Dick for Amazon and currently has eight TV shows and four films in development with the company. Transparent is scheduled to return for a fifth season, though it will be doing so without Jeffrey Tambor who was removed from the show following multiple allegations of sexual harassment. I Love Dick was cancelled last month after just one season.

Soloway, while more well-known for their TV and film writing, directing and producing, has also published two works -- a novella titled "Jodi K." and a collection of essays titled Tiny Ladies in Shiny Pants: Based on a True Story. Topple Books is one of 15 Amazon Publishing imprints and it will publish, women of color, gender non-conforming, lesbian, bisexual, transgender and queer writers.