Amazon now streams UFC pay-per-view fights

Amazon really isn't shy about its ambitions for live sports streaming. The tech firm is now selling access to pay-per-view UFC matches, starting with the March 3rd bout between Cris Cyborg and Yana Kunitskaya. If you're willing to drop $65, you can watch fights on any device that can play Prime Video -- although you won't need a Prime subscription. You won't need a TV subscription or a UFC Fight Pass, either.
The company certainly isn't a stranger to cord cutting between Prime Video and Channels, which can unify your streaming services. However, this kicks things up a notch: it's supplementing Prime's broadcast-style programming with the premium events that would lead you to either stick with traditional TV or visit a rival digital service. You certainly can't depend primarily on Amazon for sports coverage at this point, but don't be surprised if that changes over time.