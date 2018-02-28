Nintendo already pulled user reviews for Switch games

Last week, Nintendo began allowing customers to leave reviews for Switch games on its site. Along with leaving comments, reviewers could list themselves as a Nintendo fan, core gamer, casual player or a parent and they could also tag their review with a number of descriptions such as kid appropriate, immersive or great characters. But, as Polygon reports, customer reviews have already been suspended and there's no word on when or if they might be back.
On Nintendo's website, there's now a note under "Customer Review Status" that says, "Customer reviews have been taken offline as we evaluate this feature and its functionality. We currently have no estimated date on when an update will be provided. We appreciate the positive response and thank the reviewers who provided such thoughtful commentary on the games."
That could mean that Nintendo is tweaking the feature's design or it could mean it's considering whether customer reviews should stick around at all. We'll let you know if we hear more.