Nintendo already pulled user reviews for Switch games

On Nintendo's website, there's now a note under "Customer Review Status" that says, "Customer reviews have been taken offline as we evaluate this feature and its functionality. We currently have no estimated date on when an update will be provided. We appreciate the positive response and thank the reviewers who provided such thoughtful commentary on the games."

That could mean that Nintendo is tweaking the feature's design or it could mean it's considering whether customer reviews should stick around at all. We'll let you know if we hear more.