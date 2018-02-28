Nokia made a smart, fashionable jacket for first responders

For starters, there are modular sensors on it, which allow the wearer to access data such as a heart rate, temperature, GPS/location and motion (accelerometer). That's what the jacket we tried out here in Barcelona had, but the benefit of those swappable modules (located around the sleeve and chest) is that you can put sensors in there that fit different needs. A member of the police force could, for example, have a body cam rather than a temperature sensor -- which would be more suitable for firefighters.

In either case, the data captured by the CHASE LifeTech FR jacket is sent back to a base station, where GINA's software management system views it in real-time and can use it to keep track of first responders. That's something that has the potential to save lives, since the jacket's sensors could help locate an emergency worker who may go missing during a 911 call, or know if a first-responder is dangerously fatigued after working too many hours. Nokia says the possibilities with its CHASE LifeTech FR wearable are endless, as it could support all sorts of safety sensors in the future, including carbon monoxide and environmental ones.

Of course, it's hard to ignore the fact that the jacket looks straight out of a Calvin Klein menswear runway show, thanks to its slim fit, black details and those large pockets, fancy zippers, long strings and baggy hood. Oh, neon green is also fashionable, but that's more about safety than anything else -- call it a happy coincidence. Additionally, the CHASE LifeTech FR also comes with conductive fabrics, 3M reflective details which meet first-responder specifications and GORE-TEX materials designed to be comfortable, breathable and waterproof. And since the sensors pop out of the jacket, it can be washed without any issues, and first responders can use that cleaning time to charge their modules via microUSB.