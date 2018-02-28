TwitchCon returns to the Bay Area on October 26th

"As with our previous three conventions, we are keeping things fresh with a new location. And since San Jose has a proven track record of successfully holding major events with plenty of great places to eat and stay, it's exciting to give our attendees a new city to explore for all of the expected community meetups," director of TwitchCon Krystal Herring said in a press release.

Convention attendance continues to grow, from 20,000 in 2015 to nearly 50,000 last year. Twitch didn't announce when tickets for this year would go on sale, though early bird options started appearing in late May for last year's event. Eager fans can keep checking the TwitchCon site for news, and in the meantime, the online platform's first reality show 'Stream On' will debut on March 8th.