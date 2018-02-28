What's on TV: 'Atlanta,' 'Moss' and the Oscars

A bit of a late start to this week's listings, but still in time to catch the return of Donald Glover's show Atlanta on FX. While the Academy Awards will be the focus this weekend, you can check out some potential award winners ahead of time including Coco, The Shape of Water and Three Billboards on Blu-ray or video on-demand. Gamers have a DLC pack for Call of Duty WWII, Moss on PlayStation VR and some remastered Turok games to choose from, while Netflix just dropped a new show, The Push, where Derren Brown apparently tries to convince someone to commit a murder and it has a new anime series from Production I.G. called B: The Beginning. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).
Blu-ray & Games & Streaming
- The Shape of Water (VOD)
- Coco (4K)
- Zero Dark Thirty (4K)
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (4K)
- Lady and the Tramp
- Murder on the Orient Express (4K)
- Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (4K)
- H1Z1 (PC)
- Chrono Trigger (PC)
- Payday 2 (Switch)
- de Blob 2 (PS4, Xbox One)
- Shiny (PS4)
- Timothy vs. the Aliens (PS4)
- Moss (PS VR)
- Bulb Boy (PS4)
- Call of Duty WWII: The Resistance DLC (Xbox One, PC)
- A Hole New World (Switch)
- Turok 2: Seeds of Evil (Xbox One)
- Turok (Xbox One)
- Mulaka (Xbox One, PS4)
- Shoppe Keep (Xbox One)
- Gravel (Xbox One, PS4)
- Immortal Redneck (Xbox One, PS4)
- Switch or Die Trying (Xbox One)
- Blasters of the Universe (PS VR)
- Bridge Constructor Portal (PS4)
Wednesday
- The Path, Hulu, 3 AM
- The Looming Tower (series premiere), Hulu, 3 AM
- Derren Brown: The Push, Netflix, 3 AM
- Marlon Wayans: Woke-ish, Netflix, 3 AM
- The X-Files, Fox, 8 PM
- Grown-ish, Freeform, 8 PM
- The Goldbergs, ABC, 8 PM
- Survivor (season premiere), CBS, 8 PM
- The Blacklist, NBC, 8 PM
- Speechless, ABC, 8:30 PM
- Alone Together, Freeform, 8:30 PM
- Law & Order: SVU, NBC, 9 PM
- 9-1-1, Fox, 9 PM
- Modern Family, ABC, 9 PM
- The Magicians, Syfy, 9 PM
- American Housewife, ABC, 9:30 PM
- Channel Zero, Syfy, 10 PM
- Designated Survivor (winter premiere), ABC, 10 PM
- American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace, 10 PM
- Slutever, Viceland, 10 PM
- Catfish, MTV, 10 PM
- Corporate, Comedy Central, 10 PM
- Match Game, ABC, 10 PM
- Seal Team, CBS, 10 PM
- Waco (season finale), Paramount, 10 PM
- Trixie & Katya Show, Viceland, 10:30 PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM
Thursday
- 21 Thunder (S1)
- Adel Karam: Live from Beirut, Netflix, 3 AM
- Gotham: A Dark Knight (spring premiere), Fox, 8 PM
- Big Brother, CBS, 8 PM
- Superstore, NBC, 8 PM
- Grey's Anatomy, ABC, 8 PM
- Beyond, Freeform, 8 PM
- Supernatural, CW, 8 PM
- A.P. Bio (series premiere), NBC, 8:30 PM
- American Ninja Warrior: Ninja vs. Ninja (series premiere), USA, 9 PM
- Scandal, ABC, 9 PM
- Arrow, CW, 9 PM
- Van Helsing, Syfy, 9 PM
- Will & Grace, NBC, 9 PM
- Showtime at the Apollo, Fox, 9 PM
- Atlanta (season premiere), FX, 10 PM
- Black Card Revoked, BET, 10 PM
- Lip Sync Battle, Paramount, 10 PM
- Portlandia, IFC, 10 PM
- Thursday Night Darts, BBC America, 10 PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM
- The Rundown with Robin Thede, BET, 11 PM
Friday
- The Grand Tour, Amazon Prime, 3 AM
- Breathe (season finale), Amazon Prime, 3 AM
- Flint Town (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- Voltron: Legendary Defender (S5), Netflix, 3 AM
- B: The Beginning (S1), Amazon Prime, 3 AM
- Natalia Valdebenito: El Especial, Netflix, 3 AM
- Girls Incarcerated (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- Brad's Status, Amazon Prime, 3 AM
- Fly Guys, Facebook, 12 PM
- Macguyver, CBS, 8 PM
- Once Upon A Time (spring premiere), ABC, 8 PM
- Blindspot, NBC, 8 PM
- Jane the Virgin, CW, 9 PM
- Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., ABC, 9 PM
- The Trade (season finale), Showtime, 9 PM
- Strike Back, Cinemax, 10 PM
- High Maintenance, HBO, 11 PM
- This Is Not Happening, Comedy Central, 12 AM
Saturday
- Bad Tutor, Lifetime, 8 PM
- Celtics/Rockets, ABC, 8:30 PM
- Planet Earth: Blue Planet II (season finale), BBC America, 9 PM
- Falling Water, USA, 10 PM
- Top Gear (season premiere), BBC America, 10:30 PM
- Saturday Night Live: Charles Barkley / Migos, NBC, 11:30 PM
Sunday
- The Good Fight (season premiere), CBS All Access, 3 AM
- The 90th Annual Academy Awards, ABC, 8 PM
- Our Cartoon President, Showtime, 8 PM
- Top Gear, BBC America, 8 PM
- Counterpart, Starz, 8 PM
- The Walking Dead, AMC, 9 PM
- Unsung: Trick Daddy, TV One, 9 PM
- Here and Now, HBO, 9 PM
- Homeland, Showtime, 9 PM
- Ash vs. Evil Dead, Starz, 9 PM
- The Radical Story of Patty Hearst, CNN, 9 PM
- The Chi, Showtime, 10 PM
- Divorce (season finale), HBO, 10 PM
- Crashing (season finale), HBO, 10:30 PM
- Sundays with Alec Baldwin, ABC, 11:30 PM
[All times listed are in ET]