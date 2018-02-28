‘Wreck-it Ralph 2’ runs the gamut of online culture

The teaser trailer for Ralph Breaks the Internet, the sequel to Wreck-It Ralph dropped today. In this second movie, Ralph (voiced by John C. Reilly) and his friend Vanellope von Schweetz (voiced by Sarah Silverman) head out into the expansive world of the internet. And, if the title of the movie is any indication, they wreak some real havoc along the way. Disney will release Ralph Breaks the Internet in theaters on November 21st.