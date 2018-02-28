YouTube TV adds Seattle Sounders local broadcasts to its MLS slate

This isn't necessarily a tremendous coup for YouTube given MLS' relatively modest viewership compared to other American sports leagues. The Sounders are generally considered one of the best-known team in the league, though, so it's bound to command some attention. And like before, this illustrates how YouTube TV's growth is influencing its ability to make deals. It's large enough that major sports teams are willing to make exclusive arrangements instead of turning to conventional TV like they might have in the past.