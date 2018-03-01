The first Android Go phones blend low prices with lots of promise

And there are Google's Go Edition apps. They're low-impact versions of existing apps and in the case of Gmail and YouTube, they seem to work just as well as their standard counterparts. YouTube Go worked fine as well, though I didn't get a chance to try its best feature: the ability to download videos and share them with other devices. I put one relatively new Go-optimized app through its paces, though: Google Assistant. Originally exclusive to Google's Pixel phones, the company announced it would expand Assistant support to other Android phones at MWC last year. The catch? Among other things, Android phones needed at least 1.5GB of RAM to use the feature.

Not anymore, though. Since most of Assistant's work happens in the cloud, it functioned just as well on this $85 phone as it does on my Pixel 2 XL. The only real difference is that you can't invoke it with an "OK, Google" -- it requires a tap on the app icon. Even so, it's pretty great.

So, what happens next?

That's a tough one -- none of these devices have gone on sale yet, and the actions of the companies that make them depend on people's response to them. Google, however, told the Indian Express it would make Android Go versions of all future Android builds since it's core to the company's commitment to entry-level devices. You might have only just heard of Android Go, but it's not going anywhere.

You can also expect some super-cheap Go phones to appear, too -- Google suggested we'd see some sell for as low as $50, but the least expensive we've seen so far is the $80 ZTE Tempo Go. (Turkey's General Mobile India-based Lava and Micromax haven't said how much their Go phones will cost.) We're cautiously optimistic. This is early days for Android Go, and it may well change how people around the world get to experience Android. The lack of control over what OEMs can do to Go Phones may mean some problems low-end phones face are never resolved. We'll just have to wait and see.

