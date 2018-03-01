Jaguar's electric SUV can go almost 300 miles on a charge

The luxury automaker boasts the truck will charge from 0 - 80 percent in 85 minutes on public 50kW DC chargers, and that if you're in a hurry a half-hour charge will give you around 80 miles of range, with a total range of 480 kilometers (just over 298 miles). Speaking of charging, there's an eight-year/100,000-mile battery warranty limited to 70 percent battery health. As for the rest of the car, there's a three-year unlimited mileage warranty.

The I-PACE will also work with Amazon's Alexa voice platform. You won't be able to summon the SUV with your voice, but you will be able to ask if the doors are locked or if you have enough charge to get home from work. I-PACE also uses AI to tailor the driving experience to your personal style. And, like a Tesla, the I-PACE will constantly update itself over the air.

With Model 3 reviews popping up this week it seems like automakers with EVs are keen to take shots at Tesla. Just yesterday Porsche bragged that its Mission E sports car can hit top speed for "long periods," sidestepping the Ludicrous Mode limitations of Musk's rides. Competition breeds innovation though, so if anyone stands to benefit from the EV performance wars, it's consumers.