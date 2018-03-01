Leaked Huawei P20 Lite may bring the notch to mid-range phones

The image included with Vodafone's P20 Lite listing doesn't appear to actually be the P20 Lite. But according to images snagged by Evan Blass, it will have a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and a notch in the front to hold the camera system. Vodafone lists black and blue color options and has it priced at €369 (approximately $450).

Huawei is holding a P20 launch event on March 27th, so we'll be able to get a full look at the P20 line very soon.

Images: Vodafone via Engadget Spain