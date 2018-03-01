Netflix nabs Hasan Minhaj from ‘Daily Show’ for new talk show

It's not the first The Daily Show correspondent that the streaming service has poached. Just last month, Netflix announced that fellow correspondent Michelle Wolf would be moving to the streaming network. Minhaj has a previous relationship with Netflix; his hourlong comedy special, Homecoming King, debuted on the network. Minhaj will stay with The Daily Show until he starts production on his show this summer.

"I've been a big fan of Hasan's for many years," Netflix's VP of Content Bela Bajaria told The Hollywood Reporter. "He's a phenomenal writer with a distinct point of view [and] he is a brilliant performer, who is hilarious both onstage and off. And more importantly, he isn't afraid to share his thoughtful voice and unique perspective." The move is another signal that the streaming service is serious about appealing to global markets, such as India.