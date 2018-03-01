Pioneer’s latest DJ controller adds push-button ‘scratching’

The DDJ-SB3 is an update to Pioneer's previous DDJ-SB2, a popular portable professional controller. The new interface takes its cues from the higher-end DDJ-S series, like the dedicated play and cue buttons as well as an independent auto loop button. The controller is designed to work with Serato DJ Lite, the free consumer-level version of popular professional DJ software. You can upgrade to the Pro version directly for $99.

In addition to DJ Jazzy Jeff's auto-scratching, the DDJ-SB3 has a feature called FX Fade, a set of eight transition effects to help smooth out your mixing. You can control three of the six allotted FX per each of the two decks on the fly when performing, too. Like other DJ controllers in this category, the DDJ-SB3 is powered via USB and has both a master RCA out jack as well as a mini-headphone monitor output. The controller will be available for purchase sometime later this month.