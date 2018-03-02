Apple hires another Sony TV exec to boost its streaming efforts

Guerra played a key role in Sony's Spanish-language strategy during her tenure: she watched over big-name shows ranging from Metastasis (the adaptation of Breaking Bad) to Mary Magdalene.

The hiring spree started in earnest in June 2017, when Apple hired Sony presidents Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg to lead its fledgling original programming division. Three more vice presidents (Max Aronson, Kim Rozenfeld and Ali Woodruff) followed in September. It's hard to say if this will continue, but it's evident that Apple wants as much veteran TV talent as it can get as it prepares its big push into streaming video.