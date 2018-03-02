'Far Cry 5' is deeper than you think

You can also team up with allies throughout the game, each of which bring different skills to every fight. There's even a dog named Boomer that can retrieve animals you hunt and attack enemies for you. (And yes, you can pet him on-demand.)

As is typical for a Far Cry title, the game looks gorgeous, with vast environments that capture Montana's natural beauty. Thankfully, the developers at Ubisoft also made the gameplay more organic. Instead of climbing towers to find things to do, you actually have to seek out and talk to people. You can read into that what you will. Like the entire game, it seems like a metaphor for something all of America needs to do to move forward as a society.

During my playtime with the game, I got to explore the outdoor environment, and take down some stray enemies. With the help of an ally, I also cleared a huge cultist base. Doing so took several tries, but the beauty of Far Cry is that you've got multiple ways to solve every problem. For me, going stealthy with a bow and arrow was best.

Ubisoft also worked with Mia Donovan, an expert on cults and fringe groups, who helped add a layer of authenticity to Eden's Gate. The game explores why seemingly normal people would be seduced by dangerous organizations, and at points you'll get a first-hand look at how that process works.

"I think games have come to a point now where it's okay to explore certain topics," Hay said. "We also understand that at first blush, people are going to look at the game and say you're making a game about this .... And we say hold on, this [other topic] is what we're actually doing. We take a global perspective about things."

While Far Cry 5 is ultimately just a piece of pop culture entertainment, I'm fascinated by how much Ubisoft Montreal is leaning into such a socially relevant story. Of course, you could just play it like any other game in the series, but it's hard to ignore the subtext. It's a game about the resistance, fighting to save America.