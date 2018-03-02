Show More Results

Image credit: Daniel Cooper
Google Song Maker adds a music suite to your browser

A modern-day upgrade on 'Mario Paint Composer'.
Daniel Cooper, @danielwcooper
10h ago in Internet
Daniel Cooper

Google loves using sequencers as a way of teaching folks how to make music, and it's a neat toy to put on its homepage every now and again. The repository for all of these experiments is Chrome Music Lab, a suite of kooky music-makin' tools for budding musicians. And now, the company has added Song Maker, a way for you to craft your own basic tunes.

Anyone who grew up using Mario Paint Composer to re-create the pop hits of the day will be familiar with how Song Maker works. Simply click a block and you can create a ditty, although you'll need to tweak the settings to make it longer than a few seconds long. Then, you can share your works with friends, and they can tweak your experiments to further make the next great pop hit.

Source: Song Maker
In this article: ChromeMusicExperiments, gear, google, internet, Music, SongMaker
By Daniel Cooper @danielwcooper

After training to be an intellectual property lawyer, Dan abandoned a promising career in financial services to sit at home and play with gadgets. He lives in Norwich, U.K., with his wife, his books and far too many opinions on British TV comedy. One day, if he's very, very lucky, he'll live out his dream to become the executive producer of Doctor Who before retiring to Radio 4.

