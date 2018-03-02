Testing LG V30S ThinQ's hit-or-miss camera tricks

Let's start with the AI cam -- I'd argue it's more machine learning than AI, but I digress. It includes eight presets that run through the usual camera settings you'll find since the dawn of the digital point-and-shoot: Portrait, pet, city/building, flower, sunrise, sunset, food and landscape. In short, it broadly encompasses most things people take images of with their phones. (I would have loved a high shutter-speed activity mode, or something for taking images of moving objects, but I can't have everything.)

There's a simple toggle inside the main camera app, and once activated, the phone tries to suss out what it's looking at. During this, descriptive words appear and disappear on screen, as a neat little signpost of what the AI thinks it's looking at. Once it's come to its conclusion, a handy vibration lets you know that it's calibrated for what the V30S has decided is in front of it. You'll also see the presets in action, giving a live view of "food" mode before you press the shutter.

The correct shooting mode kicked in just about every time. Mistakes happened, but over a good day of shooting with the V30S ThinQ, I didn't encounter many. During a low-light centered evening, the phone understandably took a little longer to figure out what it was looking at.

What does this "AI" Cam do then? It depends. Just like those presets from cameras of yesteryear, it might crank up the contrast or rein in brightness on city shoots, or boost colors for sunsets, portraits and food blogging. Judging from the images, there are no AI smarts here with regards to how it massages your pictures: the smarts are all baked into image, or scene, recognition.