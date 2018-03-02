The Rylo 360-degree video camera now works with Android

It's not quite that simple, though. While anyone can download the app, not every Android device is equipped to handle 360-degree video. But fret not, for Rylo has published a list of recommended devices with which the camera is fully compatible -- pretty much just the latest Samsung Galaxys and Google Pixels. Also noted are a few handsets that are supported but can't export 360-degree video, and a number of smartphones that simply don't have the right hardware to play nice with Rylo. The list is relatively short, but you can assume if you have a newish top-tier device running Android 6.0 Marshmallow or later, it's likely to be compatible.

Other than a different sync cable to get Rylo talking to your Android phone, you get the same camera and accessories in the box for the same $499 price. Now all an Android user needs is a life adventurous and exciting enough to justify the purchase.