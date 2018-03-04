Medics may slow biological time to save soldiers' lives

DARPA knows this won't be easy. The trick is to slow down every cellular process at roughly the same rate -- you can't just pause a few while others run at full speed. You'd also have to minimize any damage when the cells return to their normal function.

The Biostasis program is still very young (its first day for answering proposers' questions is March 20th), and DARPA isn't expecting too much even from complete projects: it's initially focusing on "benchtop" proofs of concept and will focus on real-world uses as the program nears its 5-year end. If it has any success, though, the program could prove to be a breakthrough for the medical field as a whole, not just in combat. Paramedics could buy themselves enough time to get a patient to hospital, and doctors could focus less on basic survival and more on full recoveries.