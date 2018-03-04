HTC U12 leak points to the return of dual rear cameras

The Imagine/U12 would also tout the U11 Eyes' "HTC Face Unlock" feature (albeit using a lone 8MP camera at the front), a speedy Snapdragon 845 chip, a tall 6-inch QHD+ screen (possibly comparable to the U11+), up to 6GB of RAM, a peak 256GB of internal storage, a 3,420mAh battery and IP68-level water resistance. Edge Sense 2.0 would evolve HTC's squeeze-based control. Even software updates would play an important role -- HTC reportedly plans to make full use of Google's Project Treble to quickly deliver updates.

According to LlabTooFer, the handset would launch sometime in April. And you might have already seen it. HTC showed off an unnamed tall-screened phone at a 5G event weeks ago (you're looking at it above), and many suspect it was a thinly disguised Imagine. The question is where the phone will launch. Sprint scored a US carrier exclusive for the U11 in addition to the unlocked model, but there's no guarantee you'll see a repeat for the phone's successor.