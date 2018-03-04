Netflix wins an Oscar for sports doping documentary 'Icarus'

Netflix didn't take home any Oscars for its critically beloved film, Mudbound, but it did get a win for Icarus, an explosive documentary about the Russian sports doping scandal. The doc, directed by Bryan Fogel, premiered at Sundance last year, after which Netflix snapped up global distribution rights.

Mudbound, meanwhile, was notably nominated four categories: Best Supporting Actress for Mary J. Blige; Best Adapted Screenplay; Best Original Song; and Best Achievement in Cinematography. The latter awards also marked the first time a woman (Rachel Morrison) was nominated in the cinematography category.