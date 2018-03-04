Show More Results

Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Getty Images
save
Save
share

Netflix wins an Oscar for sports doping documentary 'Icarus'

But "Mudbound" gets snubbed.
Devindra Hardawar, @devindra
6h ago in Art
Comments
287 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Left to right: Icarus producer Dan Cogan, actor Laura Dern, director Bryan Fogel. Getty Images

Netflix didn't take home any Oscars for its critically beloved film, Mudbound, but it did get a win for Icarus, an explosive documentary about the Russian sports doping scandal. The doc, directed by Bryan Fogel, premiered at Sundance last year, after which Netflix snapped up global distribution rights.

Mudbound, meanwhile, was notably nominated four categories: Best Supporting Actress for Mary J. Blige; Best Adapted Screenplay; Best Original Song; and Best Achievement in Cinematography. The latter awards also marked the first time a woman (Rachel Morrison) was nominated in the cinematography category.

Netflix was also nominated in the Best Documentary category for Strong Island, a film that explored the death of director Yance Ford's brother, and the broken judicial system that allowed his killer to be freed. It's not a huge surprise to see Icarus take the win, though. The film's director initially wanted to see if he could get away with doping in a professional sport, but he ended up unearthing one of the biggest sports scandals ever.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr