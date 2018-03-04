Show More Results

Image credit: Seat
VW's Seat unveils the first fully electric touring-class race car

The Cupra e-Racer delivers up to 670HP.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
9h ago in Transportation
Seat

You've seen electric Formula cars, Le Mans racers and even a Pikes Peak machine, but there's still room for more firsts in EV racing. VW's Seat brand has unveiled the Cupra e-Racer, which it says is the first completely electric touring-class race car. It's built on the existing Cupra Leon TCR design and promises the kind of performance you'd expect in this category: it can muster 402HP of continuous power, and 670HP at peak.

There's no question that Seat is treating this as a halo car, particularly for its newly formed Cupra sports badge. However, it's not just for show: it's helping to start a new "E TCR" (no prizes for what the "E" refers to) category. It may soon be a question of which racing classes haven't been electrified, even though it'll likely take a long while before the EVs dominate.

