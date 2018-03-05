AMD's eSports push improves performance in 'PUBG' and 'Dota 2'

The fruits of their labor (measured on a PC with 8GB Radeon RX 580, Intel i7 7700K CPU (4.2GHz), 16GB DDR4-3000 Mhz system memory, and Windows 10 x64) mean an 11 percent better framerate in PUBG running at 1080p (69.6 fps), 3 percent improvement for Overwatch at 1440p (117.9 fps) and 6 percent better in Dota 2 at 4K res (95.9 fps). Other tweaks are implemented to improve "99th percentile" frame performance of the frames that are hardest for a GPU to render, and input response time.

We're not sure if that's enough to pull gamers away from NVIDIA cards they might have, but if you're using one of the Radeon setups, then you can grab the newest drivers right here. In a time when good GPUs are hard to find thanks to cryptocurrency mining, we need as many good options as we can get.