Google makes it easier to search from the comforts of iMessage

And within the Google app itself on iPad, you can drag a link, image or text into iMessage or the Notes app for safe keeping. Cool. In other iOS love, if you're a Safari fan, now when you share a website using the Google dialog option, you'll be presented with other items related to the URL at hand.

The iMessage tools are only available in the US at the moment, which is a little inconvenient. The Giphy extension is hit-or-miss and Apple's own GIF search is stringent in terms of results, so hopefully a global roll-out is imminent. As TechCrunch notes, some of these new features have existed within the Google app for a bit before moving to iMessage.