MoviePass CEO: 'we watch how you drive from home to the movies'

It's no secret that MoviePass would want to collect at least some data. It can use that to help movie studios gauge how well their shows are really doing, which is particularly important now that MoviePass has a stake in some productions. However, the company doesn't tell you that it's actively tracking your location. As TechCrunch explains, the privacy policy only covers a "single request" to help you choose a theater and improve the service. If Lowe is right, the app is not only collecting location info without consent, but creating a huge privacy risk -- even if the tracking data is anonymized, someone could theoretically figure out who you are and where you live.

We've asked MoviePass for comment. Provided Lowe hasn't misspoken, though, this would help explain why MoviePass is comfortable charging so little for a month's worth of theater trips. In theory, the wealth of data would offset whatever losses MoviePass endures. The question is whether or not it's collecting that data honestly, and it doesn't look like that's the case.

Update: A MoviePass spokesperson has responded, indicating that the comments have been taken a bit out of their original context, saying the company is "exploring" location-based marketing. We have asked if any current customers are being tracked and will update the post further if we get any more details. The full statement is below.