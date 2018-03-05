‘House of Cards’ teaser shows Claire Underwood taking charge

Netflix resumed production on House of Cards at the end of January, and it'll be interesting to see how writers explain away Frank Underwood's absence. That might not be a particularly tall order, though. At the end of season five, several key characters were either murdered, hospitalized or imprisoned by the Underwood machine. Frank resigned the presidency to his wife and VP Claire as his many, many wrongdoings began to catch up with him. The idea is that Claire will issue a presidential pardon, but the season ended with that very much in doubt. In short, the plot has already set up an easy way out for the writers.

Obviously we'll see how it all shakes out when fall rolls around, but if you're already dreading the end of one of Netflix's best shows, remember it's rumored there are already several spinoff ideas being discussed behind closed doors.