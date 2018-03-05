Netflix will let parents block individual movies and shows

Netflix's changes come as a number of companies are working to make their platforms more child-appropriate. Apple plans to introduce more parental controls to its devices in the near future and YouTube recently had to deal with some disturbing content that was parading as kid-friendly. Gadgets geared towards children have also come under scrutiny as privacy concerns mount and Facebook's new Messenger Kids app has attracted criticism for encouraging kids to spend more time on digital devices.

Netflix says its new controls will be rolling out in the coming months and that it's also looking into how to make maturity level ratings more descriptive and easier to understand.