Netflix renews 'Black Mirror' for fifth season

For Netflix, a fifth season is practically music to its ears. The streaming giant has been orchestrating a major sci-fi push as of late between Altered Carbon, Mute and its upcoming Lost in Space reboot, and more Black Mirror bolsters that effort. It's also relatively rare in that Netflix doesn't release every episode at once -- Black Mirrors seasons typically arrive in two releases, giving you a reason to come back even if you're the sort to marathon a series in one shot. As long viewership remains strong, more Black Mirror will likely remain a question of "when" rather than "if."

The future will be brighter than ever. pic.twitter.com/slVeg3VPd7 — Black Mirror (@blackmirror) March 5, 2018