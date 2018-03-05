Nintendo says Switch play time data hasn’t been deleted

Last week, Switch users began to notice that their activity log data had reset and play time from before March 3rd had been deleted. A number of Redditors reported the loss of play time data while a few of us here at Engadget noticed the reset as well. And for those who got a Switch when it launched last March, that could mean that up to a year of activity had suddenly disappeared. Nintendo has now commented on the issue and if you're a Switch user you can breathe easy. Your data isn't gone.
Some Nintendo Switch owners' play activity info is displaying incorrectly, but play activity is still being recorded accurately in the background. A future system update will resolve this issue & ensure play time data is correctly displayed. We apologize for the inconvenience.— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 5, 2018
In a tweet, Nintendo said that for some users, activity information is displaying incorrectly. However, players' true activity is still being recorded accurately. "A future system update will resolve this issue & ensure play time data is correctly displayed," said the company. Nintendo apologized for the problem.