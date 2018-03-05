Trump will meet with video game industry leaders on March 8th

Video games are enjoyed around the world and numerous authorities and reputable scientific studies have found no connection between games and real-life violence. Like all Americans, we are deeply concerned about the level of gun violence in the United States. Video games are plainly not the issue: entertainment is distributed and consumed globally, but the US has an exponentially higher level of gun violence than any other nation. The upcoming meeting at the White House, which ESA will attend, will provide the opportunity to have a fact-based conversation about video game ratings, our industry's commitment to parents, and the tools we provide to make informed entertainment choices.

In this statement, the ESA points again to the fact that while many video games are distributed worldwide, no other nation has a fraction of the gun violence that is found in the US. That's not to mention the many studies that have shown no link between violent video games and real-life violent behavior. We've reached out to Nintendo, Microsoft and Sony to confirm their participation in the White House meeting.