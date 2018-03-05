Waze Carpool users can now choose who they ride with

With yesterday's update, Carpool users will no longer be blindly matched. Instead, using star ratings, profile information and connections to your job or friends, you can choose who you'll be riding with. Those with routes most similar to yours will appear at the top of list. Additionally, users can now filter riders by gender or choose to ride with their coworkers only and can send multiple ride or drive requests in order to up their chances of finding a Carpool match.

The updated up is available now and Waze says that it will be releasing more customization options soon. The app is currently available in California, Texas and Israel.