What's on TV: 'Jessica Jones,' 'Darwin Project' and 'Lady Bird'

This week we double up on Marvel releases as Thor: Ragnarok is available on Blu-ray (in 4K and HDR), and Netflix premieres season two of its Jessica Jones series. For gamers Life is Strange: Before the Storm wraps up its episodic run with a bonus episode and boxed set release, while The Darwin Project launches in Early Access on PC and Xbox One. Amazon Prime is streaming the second season of Sneaky Pete and NBC starts the next season of Timeless. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).
Blu-ray & Games & Streaming
- Thor: Ragnarok (4K)
- I, Tonya (VOD)
- Blue Planet II (4K)
- Lady Bird
- The Dark Crystal (4K)
- Death Wish (Steelbook)
- Duck, You Sucker
- Lords of Dogtown
- The Strangers
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm - Farewell (PC, Xbox One, PS4)
- Way of the Passive Fist (PS4, PC)
- North (PS4, Xbox One)
- Scribblenauts Showdown (Switch, PS4)
- Fear Effect Sedna (PS4, Xbox One)
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
- Rangi (PS VR)
- Bravo Team (PS VR)
- Midnight Deluxe (PS4, Switch)
- VR Football Club (PS4, PC)
- I, Zombie (Switch)
- TT Isle of Man - Ride on the Edge (Xbox One, PS4)
- ACA NeoGeo Real Bout Fatal Fury (Switch)
- Nine Parchments (Xbox One, PS4)
- One Eye Kutkh (Xbox One, PS4)
- Audio Beats (PS VR)
- The Darwin Project (PC, Xbox One Early Access - 3/9)
- Train Sim World: Founders Edition (Xbox One - 3/9)
Monday
- The World's Most Extraordinary Homes (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- D.C.'s Legend's of Tomorrow, CW, 8 PM
- Kevin Can Wait, CBS, 8 PM
- Lucifer, Fox, 8 PM
- The Voice, NBC, 8 PM
- Man with a Plan, CBS, 8:30 PM
- The Alienist, TNT, 9 PM
- iZombie, CW, 9 PM
- The Resident, Fox, 9 PM
- Superior Donuts, CBS, 9 PM
- Living Biblically, CBS, 9:30 PM
- Siesta Key (season finale), MTV, 10 PM
- American Dad, TBS, 10 PM
- McMafia, AMC, 10 PM
- Shoot the Messenger, WGN, 10 PM
- Good Girls, NBC, 10 PM
- Final Space, TBS, 10:30 PM
Tuesday
- Borderliner (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- Gad Elmaleh: American Dream, Netflix, 3 AM
- The Fosters, Freeform, 8 PM
- Lethal Weapon, Fox, 8 PM
- NCIS, CBS, 8 PM
- WWE Smackdown, USA, 8 PM
- The Voice, NBC, 8 PM
- Black Lightning, CW, 9 PM
- Bull, CBS, 9 PM
- The Challenge, MTV, 9 PM
- LA to Vegas, Fox, 9 PM
- This is Us, NBC, 9 PM
- The Mick, Fox, 9:30 PM
- Baskets, FX, 10 PM
- Drunk History (spring finale), Comedy Central, 10 PM
- Bellevue, WGN, 10 PM
- Hate Thy Neighbor, Viceland, 10 PM
- Kevin (Probably) Saves the World, ABC, 10 PM
- NCIS: NO, CBS, 10 PM
- The Quad, BET, 10 PM
- Undercover High, A&E, 10 PM
- Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G., USA, 10 PM
- Chicago Med, NBC, 10 PM
- Another Period, Comedy Central, 10:30 PM
- The Detour, TBS, 10:30 PM
Wednesday
- The Path, Hulu, 3 AM
- The Looming Tower, Hulu, 3 AM
- Hard Sun (S1), Hulu, 3 AM
- The X-Files, Fox, 8 PM
- Grown-ish, Freeform, 8 PM
- The Goldbergs, ABC, 8 PM
- Survivor, CBS, 8 PM
- The Blacklist, NBC, 8 PM
- Speechless, ABC, 8:30 PM
- Alone Together, Freeform, 8:30 PM
- Life Sentence (series premiere), CW, 9 PM
- Law & Order: SVU, NBC, 9 PM
- 9-1-1, Fox, 9 PM
- Modern Family, ABC, 9 PM
- The Magicians, Syfy, 9 PM
- Seal Team, CBS, 9 PM
- American Housewife, ABC, 9:30 PM
- Channel Zero, Syfy, 10 PM
- Designated Survivor, ABC, 10 PM
- American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace, 10 PM
- Slutever, Viceland, 10 PM
- Catfish, MTV, 10 PM
- Corporate, Comedy Central, 10 PM
- Criminal Minds, CBS, 10 PM
- Trixie & Katya Show, Viceland, 10:30 PM
- Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, TBS, 10:30 PM
Thursday
- Marvel's Jessica Jones (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
- Ladies First, Netflix, 3 AM
- Bad Guys: Vile City (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- Liberation Day, Sundance Now, 3 AM
- The Oath (S1), Crackle, 3 AM
- Gotham: A Dark Knight, Fox, 8 PM
- The Big Bang Theory, CBS, 8 PM
- Superstore, NBC, 8 PM
- Grey's Anatomy, ABC, 8 PM
- Beyond, Freeform, 8 PM
- Supernatural, CW, 8 PM
- A.P. Bio, NBC, 8:30 PM
- Young Sheldon, CBS, 8:30 PM
- American Ninja Warrior: Ninja vs. Ninja, USA, 9 PM
- Scandal, ABC, 9 PM
- Arrow, CW, 9 PM
- Will & Grace, NBC, 9 PM
- Showtime at the Apollo, Fox, 9 PM
- Champions (series premiere), NBC, 9:30 PM
- Life in Pieces, CBS, 9:30 PM
- Lip Sync Battle, Paramount, 9:30 & 10 PM
- Atlanta, FX, 10 PM
- Black Card Revoked, BET, 10 PM
- How to Get Away With Murder, ABC, 10 PM
- S.W.A.T., CBS, 10 PM
- Portlandia, IFC, 10 PM
- Thursday Night Darts, BBC America, 10 PM
- The Rundown with Robin Thede, BET, 11 PM
Friday
- Sneaky Pete (S2), Amazon Prime, 3 AM
- Love (S3), Netflix, 3 AM
- Collateral (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- A.I.C.O. (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- The Outsider, Netflix, 3 AM
- Nailed It (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- The Remix (S1), Amazon Prime, 3 AM
- My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: Malala Yousafzai, Netflix, 3 AM
- Dreamworks Trolls: The Beat Goes One (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
- Fly Guys, Facebook, 12 PM
- Macguyver, CBS, 8 PM
- Once Upon A Time, ABC, 8 PM
- Blindspot, NBC, 8 PM
- The Dynasty, CW, 8 PM
- Jane the Virgin, CW, 9 PM
- Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., ABC, 9 PM
- Hawaii Five-0, CBS, 9 PM
- Taken, NBC, 9 PM
- ELeague Road to the Boston Major, TBS, 10 PM
- Blue Bloods, CBS, 10 PM
- Strike Back, Cinemax, 10 PM
- High Maintenance, HBO, 11 PM
- This Is Not Happening, Comedy Central, 12 AM
Saturday
- Big East Basketball Tournament Championship Game, Fox, 6:30 PM
- Stalked by a Reality Star, Lifetime, 8 PM
- Spurs/Thunder, ABC, 8:30 PM
- Planet Earth: Blue Planet II (making of), BBC America, 9 PM
- Falling Water (season finale), USA, 10 PM
- Saturday Night Live: Sterling K. Brown / James Bay, NBC, 11:30 PM
Sunday
- The Good Fight, CBS All Access, 3 AM
- American Ninja Warrior: USA vs. the World, NBC, 7 PM
- Fear Factor, MTV, 7 PM
- 60 Minutes, CBS, 8 PM
- American Idol (season premiere), ABC, 8 PM
- Our Cartoon President, Showtime, 8 PM
- The 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards, TNT/TBS, 8 PM
- O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession?, Fox, 8 PM
- Top Gear, BBC America, 8 PM
- Counterpart, Starz, 8 PM
- American Dynasties (series premiere), CNN, 9 PM
- The Walking Dead, AMC, 9 PM
- Unsung: Blue Magic Now, HBO, 9 PM
- Homeland, Showtime, 9 PM
- Ash vs. Evil Dead, Starz, 9 PM
- NCIS: LA, CBS, 9 PM
- The Chi, Showtime, 10 PM
- Madam Secretary, CBS, 10 PM
- Pope: The Most Powerful Man in History (series premiere), CNN, 10 PM
- Naked & Afraid (season premiere), Discovery, 10 PM
- Timeless (season premiere), NBC, 10 PM
- Deception (series premiere), ABC, 10 PM
- Talking Dead, AMC, 10 PM
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO, 11 PM
[All times listed are in ET]