What's on TV: 'Jessica Jones,' 'Darwin Project' and 'Lady Bird'

This week we double up on Marvel releases as Thor: Ragnarok is available on Blu-ray (in 4K and HDR), and Netflix premieres season two of its Jessica Jones series. For gamers Life is Strange: Before the Storm wraps up its episodic run with a bonus episode and boxed set release, while The Darwin Project launches in Early Access on PC and Xbox One. Amazon Prime is streaming the second season of Sneaky Pete and NBC starts the next season of Timeless. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).