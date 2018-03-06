Alexa can now stream music from Deezer

Premium+ customers in the UK can use the command "Alexa, play Flow" to play a never ending stream of individually customized music. All Deezer users can take advantage of voice commands to search for and play albums, artists and songs. Deezer on Alexa also supports play, pause, song skipping and volume control.

In order to stay competitive, Deezer needs to be available on as many devices as possible, and it's certainly doing that. In the last year, the service has come to the Roku, Google Home and more.