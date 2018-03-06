Amazon expands Whole Foods delivery to Atlanta and San Francisco

Last month, Amazon launched its Whole Foods delivery service, allowing Prime members in some Austin, Cincinnati, Dallas and Virginia Beach neighborhoods to order Whole Foods groceries through Prime Now and have them delivered within two hours. Today, Amazon announced that the service has expanded to select areas of Atlanta and San Francisco. Customers in those regions can order produce, bakery items, dairy, meat, seafood, flowers and everyday staples through Prime Now. San Francisco customers can also order alcohol through the service.
Whole Foods delivery is available from 8AM to 10PM and doesn't cost any extra as long as orders are at least $35. However, if you'd like your order within one hour, you can pay an additional $8 for that quicker turnaround. Fast delivery was the next logical step in the Whole Foods-Amazon integration and Amazon says the service will reach more cities throughout the year.