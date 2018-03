Silly us. We worried that Apple's HomePod could fall behind because Siri isn't quite as capable as competing virtual assistants. As the just-debuted HomePod advertisement helpfully illustrates, the $349 speaker can do so much more than that. As near as we can tell, each purchase will include built-in apartment expansion, Spike Jonze visuals and dance-offs with FKA twigs set to a brand-new Apple Music-exclusive Anderson .Paak song (Til It's Over). Or maybe it will just sound that way?