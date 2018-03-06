Show More Results

Engadget giveaway: Win a pair of Sonos One speakers courtesy of TurboTax!

There's also a free TurboTax Live gift card on offer.
Jon Turi, @jonturi
It's that time of year again: Tax season! But don't fret, with all the intelligent services being offered now, there's less to worry about than ever. The Intuit TurboTax app and web interface let you complete your taxes without even leaving the house -- but you can if you use the mobile app and can even finish later on your PC. The household name in e-filing services has also launched its TurboTax Live feature this year. Now you can get virtual assistance from a network of certified tax preparers, just in case you hit a snag or really want to get the most out of your refund.

There's even an Alexa Skill to check the status of your refund. So this week, TurboTax has provided us with a set of Sonos One smart speakers so you can keep track of that money just by asking. Plus, there's a gift card for TurboTax Live support which can give you some assistance maximizing your refund while minimizing any potential issues. All you need to do is head to the Rafflecopter widget below for up to three chances at winning this speaker and tax preparation combo -- along with some peace of mind!

  • Entries are handled through the Rafflecopter widget above. Comments are no longer accepted as valid methods of entry. You may enter without any obligation to social media accounts, though we may offer them as opportunities for extra entries. Your email address is required so we can get in touch with you if you win, but it will not be given to third parties.
  • Contest is open to all residents of the 50 states, the District of Columbia and Canada (excluding Quebec), 18 or older! Sorry, we don't make this rule (we hate excluding anyone), so direct your anger at our lawyers and contest laws if you have to be mad.
  • Winners will be chosen randomly. One (1) winner will receive two (2) Sonos One speakers ($350 value) and a TurboTax Live card ($179 value).
  • If you are chosen, you will be notified by email. Winners must respond within three days of being contacted. If you do not respond within that period, another winner will be chosen. Make sure that the account you use to enter the contest includes your real name and a contact email. We do not track any of this information for marketing or third-party purposes.
  • This unit is purely for promotional giveaway. Engadget and AOL are not held liable to honor warranties, exchanges or customer service.
  • The full list of rules, in all of its legalese glory, can be found here.
  • Entries can be submitted until March 7th at 11:59PM ET. Good luck!

