Gboard for Android now supports Chinese and Korean

Google announced today that Gboard for Android is getting a handful of new languages including Korean and both traditional and simplified Chinese. The company said that those have been the most requested languages for Android -- they're already on Gboard for iOS -- and they join 20 others that are rolling out to Gboard for Android now.
Gboard launched in 2016 and it now supports over 300 language varieties. You can check out a full list here. Google said that while a few of the newly added languages are some of the most widely-spoken, it's also working on including others like Manx, Maori and the Fulani alphabet Adlam that are not as well known.
The new languages are rolling out worldwide and should be available within the next few days.