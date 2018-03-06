Indie brawler 'Way of the Passive Fist' is out now on Steam and PS4

The single-player beat 'em up focuses on a pretty unique fighting style. Instead of spamming the attack buttons, you need to time your parries, deflections, dashes and dodges to pile up a combo meter, which will let you unleash massive offensive melee attacks when you face the huge bosses at the end of each level. There's also a ton of accessibility features for those who need to customize their gameplay style due to preference or a disability. You can fully remap the controls to play with one hand, for example, and modify the visuals for specific visual impairments or flashing light sensitivity.

"We genuinely aimed to give players a different arcade brawler experience and the team has delivered on that promise," said Household Games founder Jason Canam in a statement. "Players will quickly learn that timing is everything in Way of the Passive Fist and how satisfying the perfectly timed defensive fighting gameplay can be. It's been a long time coming, it's well worth the wait."