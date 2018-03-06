The $375 'Inside' special edition features a RealDoll 'creation'

The item will ship "when it's done," and its contents won't be revealed until then. Pre-orders are open until June 8th and will not be accepted after that. Further down the page there's another clue. "This edition weighs a surprising amount, hence associated shipping feed and tariffs."

Spoilers for Inside reside below. You've been warned.

So, let's do some speculating. The pre-order page has a GIF of a present box (above), wrapped in paper with what looks like the monster from the game's ending. RealDoll is known for making lifelike human replicas, replete with the softest skin you'll feel this side of the uncanny valley. It stands to reason that what's in the box could be a replica of that creature.

How big is it? Will you be able to climb inside and freak out your friends and loved ones? Is the thing just going to be a giant lint magnet you can roll around in? It's anyone's guess at this point, but if you've got a few hundred bucks burning a hole in your checking account, pre-orders open at 10am Eastern on Thursday. We reached out for more information and were promptly told by an iam8bt spokesperson that any further details would spoil the mystery.