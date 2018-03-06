Show More Results

Image credit: Engadget/Steve Dent
Jaguar’s all-electric SUV will start at $69,500 in the US

Delivery is expected in the second half of 2018.
Swapna Krishna, @skrishna
8h ago in Transportation
Engadget/Steve Dent

Pre-orders for the Jaguar I-PACE may have been available starting March 1st, but there was a problem: We didn't actually know how much the electric crossover SUV would actually cost in the US. Jaguar released that information today at the Geneva Motor Show, and it will start at $69,500.

Considering the I-PACE starts at €63,495 in the UK (roughly $87,216), that pricing is pretty good. It's especially reasonable when you remember that it's a Tesla Model 3 competitor, and that electric SUV's base price is $10,000 higher, $79,500.

Gallery: Jaguar i-Pace electric crossover | 15 Photos

15

The SUV is equipped with a 90 kWh battery and has a range of around 240 miles. Additionally, the car can be charged from zero to 80 percent in 40 minutes using a 100kW DC fast charger, or in 10 hours from a 240V AC wall box. Customer deliveries for the I-PACE are scheduled to begin in the second half of 2018 in the US; you can register your interest in purchasing one of these SUVs at Jaguar's website.

Click here to catch up on the latest news from the 2018 Geneva Motor Show.

