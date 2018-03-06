Jaguar’s all-electric SUV will start at $69,500 in the US

The SUV is equipped with a 90 kWh battery and has a range of around 240 miles. Additionally, the car can be charged from zero to 80 percent in 40 minutes using a 100kW DC fast charger, or in 10 hours from a 240V AC wall box. Customer deliveries for the I-PACE are scheduled to begin in the second half of 2018 in the US; you can register your interest in purchasing one of these SUVs at Jaguar's website.

