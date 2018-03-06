LG’s AI-enabled OLED TVs go on sale this month

Pricing for LG's Super UHD TVs with AI ThinQ was also released. The SK9500 model is 65 inches and costs $2,700. The SK9000 line will come in 55- and 65-inch versions priced at $1,600 and $2,200. And lastly, the SK8000 line will be available in 49-, 55-, 65- and 75-inch options, which will range in price from $1,000 to $2,700.

The lineup will begin rolling out to US retailers this month, starting with the C8, SK9500 and SK9000 series. The C8 series will continue to rollout in April as will the W8, E8 and SK8000 series. The latest rollouts include the 49-inch SK8000, which will hit retailers in May, and the 65-inch W8, which will be available in July.