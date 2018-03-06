Mercedes' futuristic headlights are no longer just a concept

Mercedes has been testing smarter headlights, and now it appears they're no longer just a concept. Daimler announced today that these futuristic headlamps will be available in top of the line Mercedes-Maybach S-Class vehicles.
These smart headlights are equipped with the equivalent of a digital projector, which can control how and where the light is thrown. The sensors on the car can determine when and how bright the headlamps should illuminate, preventing drivers from blinding pedestrians or people in other vehicles. The headlamps can also project information onto the road. You can read more about our experience with these smart headlights, which have a resolution of over a million pixels each, here.
It should be noted that this is an incredibly small production line, but purchasers of vehicles equipped with these headlamps can expect to take delivery of their cars during the first half of this year. It's going to be awhile before this tech makes it down to regular vehicles, but it's nice to see it in production regardless.
