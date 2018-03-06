Renault’s EZ-GO electric car is ridesharing for the masses

The self-driving EV has active suspension that can handle rough city roads and raise or lower the car to accommodate passengers, along with four-wheel steering for better city maneuverability. There are also built-in wireless charging units and WiFi.

To access the EZ-GO, you would use an Uber-like app or board from special urban stations. Renault wants to improve on such apps, however, by giving users more choices on how they ride. "If you're a woman and it's late, you could ask for girls-only service," Renault's manager of concept cars, Stéphane Janin, told Engadget. "Then it becomes a riding pool with no driver and only women in the vehicle so that they will feel safe."

While it might look like an arty design exercise, the EZ-GO makes sense when you understand what Renault was trying to do. The combination of a huge entry port at the front and the U-shaped seating arrangement allows passengers to walk in standing up, easily sit down and move around. At the same time, there's a ramp that gives easy access for wheelchairs or parents with strollers.

The half-circle seating arrangement and copious glass serves another purpose, too. "For the shared pool mode, you might not always feel comfortable when you are in a normal car and passengers you don't know are behind you," Janin explained. "That's why we decided to make this U-shape. People are more or less facing each other, so they can see everyone and say hello."