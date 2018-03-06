Sony’s latest PS4 Pro bundle is an ode to ‘God of War’

The bundle will contain a customized PS4 Pro console, a matching Leviathan Gray DualShock wireless controller, a physical copy of the game and extra digital content. It's a good looking console, and it's hard to beat that price considering it matches the cost of the regular PS4 Pro without a game.

The road to God of War has been long. Sony announced almost two years ago that the stagnant franchise would receive a much-needed refresh in the form of a sequel. You can see a trailer for the game here; pre-orders for the game include a $130 collector's edition, a $150 Stone Mason edition and a $70 digital deluxe edition, in addition to the regular ol' game edition for $60, so clearly Sony is expecting a lot of interest.