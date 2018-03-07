Amazon extends discounted Prime memberships to Medicaid recipients

Last year, Amazon also joined a USDA pilot program that allows those receiving government assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to buy groceries through online markets like Amazon's FreshDirect or Walmart. Buying groceries and other items online often means saving time and/or money, both of which are at a premium among low-income families receiving government assistance through programs like SNAP, Medicaid, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families or the Women, Infants and Children Nutrition Program. Making services like Amazon Prime more accessible to those individuals through reduced fees will allow them to take advantage of cheaper online prices and time-saving online shopping more often.

Discounted Prime memberships are available now to anyone with a valid EBT or Medicaid card. You can enroll here and renew your discounted membership annually for up to four years.