Amazon extends discounted Prime memberships to Medicaid recipients

Amazon announced today that recipients of Medicaid can now get reduced monthly Prime memberships. Individuals with a valid Medicaid card will be able to sign up for $6 per month, less than half of the standard $13 per month rate. The program is an extension of the Prime membership discount program Amazon makes available to those who receive government assistance and have a valid Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card. It launched that program last June. The discounted Prime membership comes with all of the perks of a standard one including free, two-day shipping, Prime Video, Prime Music and Prime Now.
Last year, Amazon also joined a USDA pilot program that allows those receiving government assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to buy groceries through online markets like Amazon's FreshDirect or Walmart. Buying groceries and other items online often means saving time and/or money, both of which are at a premium among low-income families receiving government assistance through programs like SNAP, Medicaid, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families or the Women, Infants and Children Nutrition Program. Making services like Amazon Prime more accessible to those individuals through reduced fees will allow them to take advantage of cheaper online prices and time-saving online shopping more often.
Discounted Prime memberships are available now to anyone with a valid EBT or Medicaid card. You can enroll here and renew your discounted membership annually for up to four years.