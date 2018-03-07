BlackBerry's post-phone future includes IoT security

BlackBerry hasn't been shy about shifting its focus away from hardware and toward technologies you can find inside others' devices, such as self-driving cars and secure comms. If you need any further proof, though, you just got it: BlackBerry has struck a deal with Swiss electronics maker Punkt to secure an upcoming range of Internet of Things devices. In theory, the embedded security tech will ensure they can connect to your home or office network without creating glaring vulnerabilities. Details of the devices themselves weren't mentioned, but it's safe to presume they'll be more advanced than the power accessories and cordless phones that represent Punkt's current lineup.